LCD Soundsystem announce ‘Trio Boro’ New York City residencies

LCD Soundsystem have announced a 2023 New York City residency, which will span across three boroughs.

The update comes following a run of sold-out residencies at Brooklyn Steel throughout 2021 and 2022, and will see LCD Soundsystem return for this year.

For the 2023 edition, the New York City residency will comprise of 12 shows, with three venues across three different boroughs each hosting four nights.

The events will start with the band’s 60th show at the aforementioned Brooklyn Steel venue on November 16 and will continue for four back-to-back nights, concluding on November 19. From there, the residency will venture into New York’s Terminal 5 venue for four nights – running between November 28 and December 1.

From there, the final part of the residency will take part in the Queens borough and will kick off at the Knockdown Center on December 7, running until the 10th.

Tickets for all 12 shows will go on sale to the general public from next Thursday (October 12) at 10am ET. American Express Card Members, however, will have access to pre-sale tickets for all 2023 dates, and these will be available from 10am on Tuesday (October 10) – running for an exclusive 24-hour window. Visit here for tickets and here for more information.

In other LCD Soundsystem news, earlier this year the band joined IDLES on stage together during a concert in June.

During their Re:SET show in Chicago on June 25, members of LCD Soundsystem – including frontman James Murphy – joined the Bristol band and provided backing for the last song of their set, ‘Rottweiler’.

“OK, I want to make this very clear. We are forever humbled and very grateful to share a stage with LCD Soundsystem,” said IDLES frontman Joe Talbot to the crowd while introducing the final track.

“I’m also humbled by the fact I get to sing an anti-fascist song to people with open minds and hearts. Thank you for welcoming us into your beautiful country. We’ll see you very soon.”