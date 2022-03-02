LCD Soundsystem are teasing something in London

LCD Soundsystem appear to be teasing something after logos of the band’s record label, DFA Records, were spotted in London along with slogans reading “You are here”.

The lightning bolt logo belongs to DFA, the label co-founded by LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy, and was the same image (and accompanying phrase) that was used to provide hints about the band’s Brooklyn Steel shows in NYC last year. The Brooklyn residency news arrived only months after Murphy said that LCD were “on a full hiatus”.

Although unconfirmed, it seems that the band could be due to announce a similar residency in the English capital.

“You are here” is a nod to lyrics from the band’s 2002 debut single ‘Losing My Edge’, which was featured on the CD version of their debut self-titled album released in 2005. Lyrics in the song include: “I was there in 1968/ I was there at the first Can show in Cologne.”

Pictures showing the apparent teasers were taken in the Shoreditch area of London as well as close to the Tate Modern in Bankside.

The band announced recently a series of concert residencies in Philadelphia and Boston that kick off next month.

LCD will perform four shows at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia from March 28-31, followed by four shows at new Boston venue Roadrunner from April 3-5. The two sets of shows will mark the band’s first live dates of 2022.

In other news, the band played Guardian Angels in a skit in a February episode of Saturday Night Live – watch here.