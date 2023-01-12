LCD Soundsystem bassist says Daft Punk’s ‘Homework’ inspired band’s early work

LCD Soundsystem bassist Tyler Pope has talked about the influence Daft Punk‘s debut album ‘Homework’ had on his band’s early work, as well as his former band !!!.

In a new interview with MusicRadar, Pope described ‘Homework’ was ‘the first house music record’ !!! liked as they tried to expand their own musical palettes.

“When I started with !!!, we all moved to New York and I was foundational to the beginning of the band,” he said. “We were punk, playing around doing punk tours, but we were also as open-minded as we could be.”

He added: “We started listening to funk, soul and more groove-based music and that led to the first house music record that we liked, which was Daft Punk’s ‘Homework’.”

Pope then went into more detail about the band’s impact on LCD Soundsystem specifically, who the band name-checked in the song ‘Daft Punk Is Playing At My House’.

“I know that the Daft Punk guys were also in bands before they started making electronic music, so maybe the spirit of that translated into ours,” he said. “Electronic music was never my thing until Daft Punk came along.”

Pope also opened up about the LCD Soundsystem’s hiatus, and going solo on new projects. The band took an extended break in 2011 before reuniting in 2017. “It was only after I did the last LCD tour and the band broke up after playing at Madison Square Garden that it felt natural to start making my own music,” he said.

“James from LCD was actually quite fundamental when it came to giving me a nudge to do something on my own. At the end of the ‘American Dream’ tour, he said I should make an EP only using one drum machine and a synth.”

LCD Soundsystem released ‘New Body Rhumba’, their first new song for five years, in September. It appears in the new Netflix film White Noise.