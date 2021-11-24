LCD Soundsystem began their Brooklyn Steel residency last night (November 23), covering Joy Division and airing rarities – see footage, setlist and more below.

The band announced their live return after more than three years last month, with 20 shows set at the venue between now and Christmas.

At the first show of the tour, the band opened with a cover of Spacemen 3’s ‘Big City (Everybody I Know Can Be Found Here)’, before playing songs from across their four studio albums, including some not played live for years.

Among the set were hits ‘I Can Change’, ‘Someone Great’, ‘New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down’ and set closer ‘All My Friends’, alongside the first live performance of 2007 track ‘Time To Get Away’ in five years, and the first live outing of ‘Thrills’ in a decade.

To end the main portion of the set, the band then played a version of Joy Division’s ‘No Love Lost’, a song they have covered before but not since 2008.

See footage from the show and its full setlist below:

LCD Soundsystem played:

‘Big City (Everybody I Know Can Be Found Here)’ (Spacemen 3 cover)

‘I Can Change’

‘Time to Get Away’

‘Daft Punk Is Playing At My House’

‘Call the Police’

‘On Repeat’

‘Oh Baby’

‘You Wanted a Hit’

‘Tribulations’

‘Movement’

‘Someone Great’

‘Tonite’

‘Home’

‘No Love Lost’ (Joy Division cover)

Encore:

‘Thrills’

‘Dance Yrself Clean’

‘New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down’

‘All My Friends’

The band played without synth player Gavilán Rayna Russom at the show, who announced yesterday that she was leaving the band.

In a new interview with Pitchfork, Russom announced her reasons for leaving the band, saying: “I didn’t realise the way it would take over the way my identity — especially my creative identity — was perceived in the public eye.

“DFA and LCD… they’re nice folks and James is a great artist and it’s a great label, but it’s actually quite different than what I’m interested in creatively. I’d always felt like I was kind of negotiating.”

See LCD Soundsystem’s remaining Brooklyn Steel live dates below, with the run continuing tonight (November 24). The band will return to Europe next summer to headline Bilbao BBK Live in July.

NOVEMBER 2021

24, 29, 30



DECEMBER 2021

1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21