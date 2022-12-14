LCD Soundsystem cover ‘Twin Peaks’ theme in tribute to composer Angelo Badalamenti

LCD Soundsystem paid tribute to Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti in New York last night (December 13) by covering the theme tune to the series.

Badalamenti, who also scored David Lynch films Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive, passed away at the age of 85 on Sunday (December 11) at his home in New Jersey.

Outside of his work with Lynch, Badalamenti also worked on the soundtracks for films such as A Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and The Wicker Man, and collaborated with a range of other musicians. Artists he worked with over the years included David Bowie, Marianne Faithfull, James‘ Tim Booth, Orbital, The Cranberries‘ Dolores O’Riordan, Pet Shop Boys and Anthrax.

During LCD Soundsystem’s 20-night residency at Brooklyn Steel, the band covered ‘Falling’ near the end of the set during James Murphy and co’s ‘New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down’. You can view footage below.

The theme song is an instrumental version of ‘Falling’ by Lynch collaborator Julee Cruise, who also passed away earlier this year.

Meanwhile, LCS Soundsystem previously paid tribute to Fleetwood Mac‘s Christine McVie at their show in New York earlier this month after she passed away, also incorporating the McVie-penned ballad ‘Songbird’ (1977) into ‘New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down’.

Additionally, the band played ‘You Make Loving Fun’, ‘Love In Store’ and ‘Everywhere’ – all of which were written and sang by McVie – over the PA System before and after the concert.

LCD Soundsystem are due to finish their residency at Brooklyn Steel, this Saturday (December 17).

This year has also seen the group complete multi-night stints in San Francisco, Oakland, London, Philadelphia and Boston in celebration of their 20th anniversary.

Last month, LCD gave their recent track ‘New Body Rhumba’ its live debut. Frontman Murphy suggested in March that the outfit would be releasing “just singles for a while, so there isn’t some ‘album panic'”.