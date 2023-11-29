LCD Soundsystem, Massive Attack, Måneskin and more announced for Rock en Seine 2024

The line-up for Rock en Seine 2024 has been announced, with LCD Soundsystem, Massive Attack and Måneskin among those billed.

Next year’s instalment of the iconic Parisian music festival will be returning between August 22 – 25 at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, and feature more huge names from across the rock, pop and electronic scenes.

Running across four days in the summer, the first night will be headlined by Eurovision winners and modern-rock icons Måneskin, who will be supported by The Hives. Night two will see electronic music heavyweight Fred Again.. take the headline slot, and will also see performances from Soulwax and pop star Olivia Dean, who recently earned a Mercury Prize nomination with her album ‘Messy’.

A rock-dominated line-up will be taking to the stage on August 24, with Massive Attack set to headline. Other acts set to play on that day will be The Offspring, The Kills, Inhaler and Blonde Redhead.

Finally, the last night of the four-day event will be closed out by LCD Soundsystem. PJ Harvey, The Smile, Róisin Murphy and Zaho De Sagazan are also among those billed as having a set on August 25, and more artists are set to be announced at a later date.

The general sale for the 2024 edition of the festival launches on Friday (December 1) at 11am GMT. Visit here to find your tickets and check out the current line-up in the poster below.

Next year’s instalment of Rock en Seine will mark the 21st edition of the festival, and will also coincide with the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris. To mark the occasion, festival organisers will curate a programme, labelled Cultural Olympiad, alongside 4 other major cultural festivals.

The Cultural Olympiad of Paris 2024 aims to foster dialogue between sports, culture, Olympic and Paralympic values throughout the territory.

Discussing the milestone, Matthieu Ducos, Director of Rock en Seine said: “20 years after starting the festival, we’re very excited to announce the first bands of the line-up of the next edition, mixing the most talented artists we had for our very beginning in 2003 (PJ Harvey and Massive Attack) and some of the hottest talents at the moment (including Fred again.. and Måneskin).”

He continued: “This year we’ll make sure the festival shines like never before in the wake of the flame of the Olympics in Paris during summer.”

Last year’s 20th anniversary edition included appearances from Billie Eilish, Placebo, Florence + The Machine and The Chemical Brothers. The 2023 edition was also closed out by The Strokes.

The announcement that Måneskin will be headlining the opening day of the 2024 festival arrives just days after the band dropped the deluxe edition of their debut album ‘Rush!’ – featuring new single ‘Valentine’.

As for other acts – PJ Harvey, The Smile, Fred Again.. – all three were confirmed as also appearing at the upcoming edition of Flow Festival.

PJ Harvey released her 10th studio album, ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’, in July. She recently wrapped up a UK and Ireland headline tour, completing the European leg on October 31. She has also been confirmed to play Roskilde, Bergenfest and Øya Festival next year.

As for The Smile, the band comprising Jonny Greenwood, bandmate Thom Yorke and former Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, announced their new album ‘Wall of Eyes’ is due out on January 26 via XL Recordings.