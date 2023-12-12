LCD Soundsystem, Massive Attack and Sam Smith lead line-up for MEO Kalorama 2024

The initial line-up for the 2024 edition of MEO Kalorama has been announced, with LCD Soundsystem, Massive Attack and Sam Smith leading the bill.

READ MORE: Eight reasons to head to MEO Kalorama festival this summer

The upcoming edition of the festival will see the event return to Lisbon over the summer and will be held at the usual Parque da Bela Vista site between August 29, 30 and 31.

Now, before the third instalment kicks off, the festival organisers have announced the first run of acts set to perform – including massive names from across the electronic, indie, pop and rock scenes.

Advertisement

Leading the way on the initial line-up for 2024 is LCD Soundsystem, Massive Attack and Sam Smith, who are all set to headline the event.

From there, The Smile – an art-rock/post-punk project with Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood from Radiohead – are also set to perform during the three-day stint, as are hip-hop/electronica act Jungle and electronic duo Overmono.

A variety of UK-based indie acts will be making their debut at the Lisbon festival too, including Yard Act and 2023 cover stars English Teacher. Other acts include this year’s Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective, as well as Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service. Find a full list of confirmed artists below.

The first wave of artists confirmed for MEO Kalorama 2024 are:

Ana Lua Caiano

Ana Moura

Death Cab For Cutie

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

Glockenwise

Jungle

LCD Soundsystem

Massive Attack

Nation of Language

Overmono

Peggy Gou

Sam Smith

The Kills

Ana Moura

The Postal Service

The Smile

Vagabon

Yard Act

Many more artists are expected to be announced shortly, as are the specific days that each act will be hitting the stage.

Advertisement

General on sale for tickets is available now. Visit here to buy tickets to the 2024 edition of MEO Kalorama and to find more information.

This year’s instalment of the Lisbon festival saw Britpop icons Blur take to the stage as the headline act for the opening night (August 31). They performed alongside fellow acts such as The Prodigy, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, M83 and Metronomy, and the set marked the end of the band’s 2023 European tour.

The Hives and Lil Silva were also seen on the 2023 line-up, alongside Arcade Fire, Florence + The Machine, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Aphex Twin, Foals, and many others.