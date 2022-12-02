LCD Soundsystem pay tribute to Christine McVie at New York show

LCD Soundsystem paid tribute to Fleetwood Mac‘s Christine McVie at their show in New York earlier this week.

McVie “passed away peacefully at hospital” on Wednesday morning (November 30) following a short illness, her family confirmed in a statement. She was 79 years old. An exact cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

The late singer-songwriter’s former bandmates Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham have since shared messages on social media, as have many other figures from the music world and beyond.

As Stereogum reports, LCD Soundsystem incorporated the McVie-penned Fleetwood Mac ballad ‘Songbird’ (1977) into James Murphy and co’s ‘New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down’ (2007) during their performance at Brooklyn Steel on Wednesday.

LCD keyboardist Nancy Whang provided lead vocals on the cover.

Additionally, the band played ‘You Make Loving Fun’, ‘Love In Store’ and ‘Everywhere’ – all of which were written and sang by McVie – over the PA System before and after the concert.

Check out the fan-shot footage below.

LCD Soundsystem are currently in the midst of a 20-night residency at Brooklyn Steel, which is due to conclude on December 17.

This year has also seen the group complete multi-night stints in San Francisco, Oakland, London, Philadelphia and Boston in celebration of their 20th anniversary. In 2021, they played an extensive run of gigs at Brooklyn Steel in New York.

Last month, LCD gave their recent track ‘New Body Rhumba’ its live debut. Frontman Murphy suggested in March that the outfit would be releasing “just singles for a while, so there isn’t some ‘album panic'”.

Their fourth and latest studio record, ‘American Dream’, came out back in 2017.

Christine McVie, who joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970, last performed on-stage with the band in November 2019, per Setlist.FM. You can watch footage from that concert here.