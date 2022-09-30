LCD Soundsystem release their first song in five years, ‘New Body Rhumba’

LCD Soundsystem have released ‘New Body Rhumba’, the band’s first new song in five years.

The song was created for the soundtrack of White Noise, an upcoming film directed by Noah Baumbach. The Netflix title — which stars Adam Diver and Greta Gerwig — is a film adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel of the same name, and will feature music composed by Danny Elfman.

The seven-minute ‘New Body Rhumba’ sees LCD Soundsystem enlist a shouty backing choir alongside the vocals of frontman James Murphy. The track’s midway reprieve later makes room for a thunderous outro, as Murphy sings of “an escape into the sky, into the stars”. Listen to that below:

‘New Body Rhumba’ marks the band’s first original material since the 2017 comeback album ‘American Dream’, which itself arrived after a seven-year hiatus following 2010’s ‘This Is Happening’.

The new song was announced in August of this year, when Variety reported that Netflix had recruited the band for White Noise. Prior to that, Murphy teased in March that the band would be releasing “just singles for a while, so there isn’t some ‘album panic’”.

Despite the lack of new original material, LCD Soundsystem have remained active in recent months. This year alone, they’ve completed residencies in San Francisco, Oakland, London, Philadelphia and Boston, as part of a series of mini-residencies in celebration of their 20th anniversary. Last year, they completed 17 shows during their Brooklyn Steel residency in New York.

More recently, they shared a live rendition of their festive comeback single ‘Christmas Will Break Your Heart’ in 2021, and this year performed the tracks ‘Thrills’ and ‘Yr City’s A Sucker’ on Saturday Night Live.

Outside of music, Murphy has scored two of Baumbach’s previous films: 2010’s Greenberg 2014’s While We’re Young. Having been the first Netflix film to ever open the Venice Film Festival last month, White Noise will hit screens tomorrow (October 31).