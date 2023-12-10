LCD Soundsystem reportedly cut their show short due to bandmember becoming sick

LCD Soundsystem have reportedly cut their show short after a member passed out backstage.

According to reports on Reddit, the band cut the show after the first encore and did not return for the second encore. Frontman James Murphy then returned to the stage to announce the show was done as a bandmember had passed out backstage, requiring an ambulance. Murphy did not specify which member had fallen ill.

The band are due to play one final show in Queens tonight (December 10). According to their management on social media, the show is “totally going to happen as scheduled”.

NME have reached out to LCD Soundsystem’s representatives for comment.

LCD Soundsystem are scheduled to play their New Year’s Eve shows in San Francisco this year with support from Peaches and 2ManyDJs (aka. Soulwax) – any remaining tickets can be purchased here.

It was also announced that the band would be headlining London’s All Point East next year. They’ll be joined by the likes of Jai Paul, Pixies, Floating Points, Jockstrap, Nation of Language, a live show from Sofia Kourtesis and Eyedress – tickets for the day can be purchased here.

In other recent LCD Soundsystem news, the band have collaborated with IDLES on their comeback single ‘DANCER’, and joined them on stage to perform ‘Rottweiler’.

Frontman Joe Talbot spoke to NME about asking the band to contribute vocals to their new album ‘TANGK’, which is due out Frebruary 16 via Partisan Records.

Talbot said he approached Murphy and Nancy Whang to provide the vocals after an earlier version of the song featuring Bowen guitarist Lee Kiernan “couldn’t really cut it”.

“If you don’t ask, you don’t get,” said Talbot. “By that point we’d been touring with them for a few weeks and knew they were lovely human beings. They took time out of their day off and took us to their studio. They were really accommodating and lovely, so hard-working, patient and awesome. They’re sick.”