LCD Soundsystem tease 2024 UK tour announcement

LCD Soundsystem have begun to tease a 2024 UK tour announcement on social media.

The band last released music in 2022, a song called ‘New Body Rhumba’. It was written for the soundtrack of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, and was the first song they had released in five years. They also last released their full-length album in 2017 with ‘American Dream‘, a record which NME said “retains the uncanny power to encapsulate a place and time. This is a cautious return, not a triumphant one – and that proves LCD Soundsystem are very 2017.”

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted a sponsored post from the band on Facebook with the caption: “Back in the UK, 2024. Pre-sale sign up now live.” The post then links to this website to sign up for pre-sale information.

Advertisement

LCD Soundsystem are midway through their annual New York residency, which they’ve dubbed the ‘Trio Boro’ shows. On the first night of their show in Brooklyn Steel, they played ‘One Touch’ from their seminal album ‘This Is Happening’ for the first time ever.

The band are soon due to play Manhattan’s Terminal 5 from November 28 to December 1 and Queens’ Knockdown Center from December 7 to December 10. Any remaining tickets for those shows are available here.

They will finally round out the year with two shows in San Francisco on December 30 and 31. Peaches and 2manydjs (aka Soulwax) are due to support – tickets are available here.

Earlier this year, the New Yorkers joined IDLES on stage at the Bristol band’s Re:SET show in Chicago on June 25, to provide support for the last song of their set, ‘Rottweiler’.

Advertisement

“OK, I want to make this very clear. We are forever humbled and very grateful to share a stage with LCD Soundsystem,” said IDLES frontman Joe Talbot to the crowd while introducing the final track.

“I’m also humbled by the fact I get to sing an anti-fascist song to people with open minds and hearts. Thank you for welcoming us into your beautiful country. We’ll see you very soon.”

LCD Soundsystem went on to guest on IDLES’ recent single ‘Dancer’.