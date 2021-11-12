LCD Soundsystem, The Killers, J Balvin and Pet Shop Boys lead 2022 Bilbao BBK Live line-up

The line-up for next year’s edition of the Bilbao BBK Live festival has been announced, with LCD Soundsystem, The Killers, J Balvin and the Pet Shop Boys all set to perform headlining sets.

The Spanish festival is slated to make its return next July, after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It’ll be the annual event’s 15th incarnation, and is set to run between Thursday July 7 and Saturday 9.

LCD Soundsystem lead the first day’s festivities, performing alongside the likes of Placebo, Caribou, Phoebe Bridgers and Stella Donnelly. On Friday, punters will be treated to sets by acts like Stromae, Bicep, Mykki Blanco and Tommy Cash, before the mainstage is closed out by The Killers.

J Balvin and the Pet Shop Boys will share headlining duties on the Saturday night, following a stacked line-up featuring Four Tet, BADBADNOTGOOD, Peaches, M.I.A. and Slowthai.

Take a look at the full line-up (with more acts still to be announced) below:

According to a press release, the festival will be split between 12 stages, eight of which are located on the primary site in Kobetamendi (a “natural space” on the outskirts of Bilbao “with spectacular views of the town”) and a further four more scattered throughout Bilbao.

One of those on-site setups will be the festival’s unique ‘Basoa’ stage, which will be “enclosed by trees and seven circular sound towers”. Punters will also have the option to camp on the festival’s grounds.

Tickets for Bilbao BBK Live 2022 are on sale now from the festival’s website, and are available in four tiers: one- and three-day passes that offer access to the festival itself, and three- and four-day passes that also include camping.