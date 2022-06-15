LCD Soundsystem to headline Miami’s III Points Festival

LCD Soundsystem have added another date to their 2022 tour, headlining Miami’s III Points Festival alongside Flume and Rosalía.

James Murphy and co. made their comeback last year with a multi-night residency at Brooklyn Steel in New York, playing 17 shows of a planned 20-show run before the run ended prematurely due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

They held smaller residencies at the Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia and Roadrunner in Boston this year, and later this month, they will head to the UK for six shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

On the weekend of October 21-22, they will headline III Points at the Mana Wynwood venue, with James Blake, Orbital, Kenny Beats, A.G. Cook, Shygirl and more also signed up.

See the festival’s full line-up below and pick up tickets here.

MIIIAMI has entered the chat. Your 2022 lineup is officially here 🔊 On Sale Friday at 1pm ET → https://t.co/3S9Uq25JdR pic.twitter.com/S3VDVIRnhl — III Points Festival (@iiiPoints) June 14, 2022

Last week, LCD Soundsystem announced two more locations for their residency series, with the band set to perform multiple gigs in Oakland and San Francisco in August.

James Murphy and co. will kick off the Bay Area run at Oakland’s Fox Theater on August 16, playing three more shows at the venue across consecutive evenings. From August 21 to 24, they’ll perform at The Warfield in San Francisco. Later that month, the band will perform as part of This Ain’t No Picnic festival in Pasadena.

Back in February, LCD Soundsystem were the musical guests on a John Mulaney-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live, performing ‘Thrills’ and ‘Yr City’s A Sucker’, and appearing in a sketch where they played Guardian Angels.

The following month, Murphy shared a lengthy update about the band, explaining why they chose to do a series of residencies as opposed to traditional touring cycles, and giving some insight into what LCD’s future might look like.

“We talked about just playing some shows in New York, since most of us live here, and not making it too big of a deal. Like, just playing because we like it, and because we like one another. Just be a New York band for a bit,” Murphy wrote at the time.

“And maybe we’ll do something like that every year. Just stay in shape, if that makes sense. And just make records along the way. Maybe just singles for a while, so there isn’t some ‘album panic’ etc. We don’t know.”