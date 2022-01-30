LCD Soundsystem to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’

LCD Soundsystem have been unveiled as musical guests on Saturday Night Live next month.

The group will perform on February 26 alongside host John Mulaney – a former head writer on the show.

You can see the announcement below:

And just like that… pic.twitter.com/PdnoBvYxS3 — John Mulaney (@mulaney) January 30, 2022

Back in December, the group treated fans to a live rendition of their festive single, ‘Christmas Will Break Your Heart’.

The slow-burning ballad closed out the concert portion of The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, which premiered on Amazon Music on December 23. They played the track with a new added string section.

LCD Soundsystem performed a nine-track set for the special, with the bulk of the setlist pulled from their 2017 album ‘American Dream’. They played five songs from the record, including single ‘Tonite’, as well as two cuts from their eponymous 2005 debut, and ‘I Can Change’ from 2010’s ‘This Is Happening’.

“I’ve already conquered film [and] James has conquered music,” Wareheim said in a statement shared with the trailer for All My Friends, “but we have yet to conquer the sitcom – the HIGHEST form of art.

“We’ve been working on this project for 15 years, and for this show we’re unveiling a uniquely emotional perspective of the sitcom universe for the holidays – provided by one of the greatest bands of all time and my dear friends, LCD Soundsystem. I can’t believe Amazon Music is letting us do this.”

“I am similarly stunned that someone let us do this,” Murphy added. “At least we finally get to use our Korey puppet.”

In October, LCD Soundsystem announced their live return with a month-long residency at New York’s Brooklyn Steel. Their first gig since 2018 took place November 23 and saw the band cover Joy Division’s ‘No Love Lost’ alongside tracks from across their back catalogue. At other gigs, the band have played rarities like 2004’s ‘Beat Connection’ and given tracks like 2017’s ‘Other Voices’ their live debut.

Though the band were initially staunch on seeing the run through to its end, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases thanks to the bourgeoning Omicron variant, the band were forced to cancel with three shows left.