LCD Soundsystem‘s James Murphy has presented a show on NTS Radio, spinning key songs that soundtracked the early days of the independent record label he co-founded in 2001.

Titled DFA Presents: James Murphy, the show hears the electronic musician guide listeners through tracks he said unified the brains behind DFA Records (himself, Tim Goldsworthy, Jonathan Galkin, and others). “For the most part, I’m going through records we used to listen to as a group of people when we started DFA”, he explained as he opened yesterday’s show (November 12).

Among the tracklist is the 1983 release ‘Beat Bop’ by Rammellzee Vs K-Rob and Sexual Harrassment’s ‘If I Gave You A Party’ from the same year. A monumental track for Murphy and his friends is Metro Area’s 2002 debut 12″ ‘Atmosphrique’. “Hearing it made us feel less alone,” said Murphy.

While introducing ‘Atmosphrique’, Murphy added: “Music in a way is a cure for loneliness. You kind of hear music when you’re isolated.

“[But] it can really make you feel less stranded out in the world by yourself.”

Also on the playlist are tracks by James White & The Blacks, Bobby O, and Cabaret Voltaire.

In other news, Murphy spoke out recently in support of the campaign to save independent music venues in the US during the coronavirus crisis.

The National Independent Venue Association has been spearheading efforts to get the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act passed, which would create a $10 billion small business association fund to help those small venues that are struggling or being threatened with closure due to the effects of the pandemic.