LCD Soundsytem return with first new music in five years for new film

LCD Soundsystem are returning with their first new music in five years for an upcoming film.

First reported in Variety and later confirmed to Pitchfork, the band have made a song called ‘New Body Rhumba’ for Noah Baumbach’s new film, White Noise.

It’s their first new music since their 2017 comeback album ‘American Dream’ and the single will get an official release later in 2022. A date for the release has not yet been confirmed.

Advertisement

Netflix shared the first teaser for White Noise earlier this week.

The film is based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 dystopian novel of the same name, and stars Adam Driver as a professor who, alongside his wife Barbette — played by Greta Gerwig — must save his family from an apocalyptic event threatening his university town.

Lifting a quote from the source material, which earned DeLillo the U.S. National Book Award for Fiction, Driver narrates the minute-long teaser atop a montage of university halls, grocery aisles and exploding cars. “May the days be aimless”, he says, “let the seasons drift. Do not advance the action according to a plan”.

In the accompanying synopsis, White Noise is described as a film chronicling “a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.” The film was first announced in January of last year.

While an official release date has not been announced — the clip only teases that it is “coming soon” — White Noise will premiere at Venice Film Festival next week when it opens the festival – the first time a Netflix film has done so. It will arrive on the streaming service later this year.

Advertisement

Alongside Driver and Gerwig, the film stars Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith and André 3000. Driver previously worked with Baumbach for 2019’s Marriage Story, which earned them both a 2020 Oscar nomination for Best Actor and Best Picture respectively.

Earlier this year, LCD Soundsystem took part in a six-night residency of shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

LCD also played 17 dates of a planned 20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel in New York late last year. The run, however, ended prematurely due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.