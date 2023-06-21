LE SSERAFIM, BIBI seemingly tease remix of ‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’

LE SSERAFIM and BIBI are seemingly teasing a remix of the girl group’s hit song ‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’.

Yesterday, LE SSERAFIM released a new YouTube Short that featured BIBI in the studio, singing a new solo verse over the beat of ‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’. Later on, she’s joined by the girl group, and the six singers dance along to the song.

Just hours before the YouTube Short was released, LE SSERAFIM also took to Instagram Reels with an partially instrumental version of ‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’. In the video, the girl group had removed the “Bluebeard’s Wife” portion of the title and replaced it with a blank space, seemingly hinting at a remix.

‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’ is a cut from LE SSERAFIM’s first studio album ‘Unforgiven’, which was led by a lead single of the same name that featured legendary record producer Nile Rodgers of disco band Chic. Last month, the girl group also released a dance-focused music video for ‘Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife’.

Other songs on ‘Unforgiven’ include ‘No Return (Into the Unknown)’, which the girl group performed at their first headlining concert earlier this year, as well as new versions of ‘The World Is My Oyster’, ‘Fearless’ and ‘Blue Flame’.

Meanwhile, BIBI previously dropped the single ‘I Am Shampoo’, in collaboration with Korean haircare brand Just As I Am. Earlier this year, she also released a remix of ‘BIBI Vengeance’ featuring Baby Tate and Princess Alba. The original track had been the lead single from her debut studio album ‘Lowlife Princess: Noir’.