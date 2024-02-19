LE SSERAFIM make it look ‘Easy’ in music video for new single

LE SSERAFIM have dropped their third mini-album ‘Easy’, alongside a music video for its title track.

The five-piece released both the record and music video today (February 19) at 6pm KST, marking their first new music of 2024. It also marks their first body of work since they released their first full album ‘Unforgiven’ in May last year.

In the video treatment for title track ‘Easy’, the five members of LE SSERAFIM strut into what looks like a church, empty aside from overgrowth and trippy neon lights as they begin to perform the choreography for the song.

“I could get hurt but keep on walking, kiss me / If it’s hard then I make it easy / Up on the stage, sparks fly off my body / Pull up and I rip it up like ballet,” the group sing on the song’s trap-infused chorus.

According to a statement from Source Music, the new album “[enhances] the authenticity of the album’s theme surrounding anxiety and vulnerability beneath a confident exterior”. The music video was also notably shot in Los Angeles and directed by Nina McNeely, who has previously worked with other top pop artists such as Doja Cat and The Weeknd.

Other songs on the project include ‘Good Bones’, ‘Swan Song’, ‘Smart’ and ‘We got so much’. Notably, ‘Swan Song’ credits members Yunjin, Kazuha, Chaewon and Sakura as co-lyricists. Meanwhile, Yunjin co-wrote ‘Smart’ and ‘We got so much’, with youngest member Eunchae also contributing to the lyrics on the latter.

In October 2023, the quintet released their debut English single titled ‘Perfect Night’, which also served as a collaboration with Overwatch 2. Yunjin also recently teamed up with Crush and South Korean production duo and DJs GroovyRoom on the latter’s new single ‘Yes or No’ on January 17.