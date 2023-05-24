LE SSERAFIM drop enchanting ‘Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife’ music video

LE SSERAFIM have released a brand-new music video for ‘Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife’.

LE SSERAFIM’s music video for ‘Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife’ largely focuses on the girl group’s dance skills, featuring them performing intricate choreography to the Jersey club song.

“I’m a mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess/ I’m a mess in distress but we’re still the best dressed / Fearless, say yes, we don’t dress to impress,” they sing. The clip also sees the girl group playing different childhood games, including rock, paper, scissors and red light, green light.

‘Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife’ is a cut from LE SSERAFIM’s first-studio album ‘Unforgiven’. The record was led by a single of the same name, which featured legendary record producer Nile Rodgers of disco band Chic.

Other songs on ‘Unforgiven’ include ‘No Return (Into the Unknown)’, which the girl group performed at their first headlining concert earlier this year, as well as new versions of ‘The World Is My Oyster’, ‘Fearless’ and ‘Blue Flame’.

Last month, LE SSERAFIM released a new video of their first meeting with Rodgers. During the video call, the girl group and Rodgers discussed what it was like working on ‘Unforgiven’ and their thoughts on the then-unreleased song.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM member Huh Yun-jin also recently dropped her third self-written and -produced solo song ‘love you twice’, following this January’s ‘I ≠ DOLL’ and ‘Raise y_our glass’ in August 2022.