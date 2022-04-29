LE SSERAFIM unveil audacious teaser for ‘Fearless’ music video

LE SSERAFIM have unveiled their first music video teaser for upcoming debut single ‘Fearless’.

The 17-second-long clip begins with member Sakura revving up her motorbike, before several other shots of the members ensue, including Kazuha sitting atop the trunk of a car suspending in mid-air and Yunjin using her teeth to rip off her boxing gloves.

The teaser then ends with a back shot of the group rehearsing the song’s choreography, before Chaewon turns towards the camera to sing the track’s namesake, “I’m fearless”. ‘Fearless’, along with its accompanying music video, drops on May 2 at 6pm KST.

‘Fearless’ is the title track of LE SSERAFIM’s debut mini-album of the same name, which also includes four other B-side tracks ‘The World Is My Oyster’, ‘Blue Flame’, ‘The Great Mermaid’ and ‘Sour Grapes’, all of which were previewed in the record’s highlight medley that dropped earlier this week.

Apart from their first release, LE SSERAFIM are also set to hold a fan showcase for their debut at the Jangchung Arena on May 2 at 8pm KST, with a livestream to be simultaneously broadcast online.

Earlier this month, Source Music began unveiling the lineup of the six-member act, now completed by Kim Ga-ram and Hong Eun-chae through a series of teasers posted through LE SSERAFIM’s social media accounts.

The label has also recently publicly denied allegations that Kim Ga-ram was a school bully. Less than a day after the label introduced Kim as a member of the group, a number of netizens claimed that the 16-year-old singer had been involved in bullying incidents during her school days.