K-pop girl groups LE SSERAFIM and (G)I-DLE land first-ever Billboard 200 entries

K-pop girl groups LE SSERAFIM and (G)I-DLE have charted on the Billboard 200 for the first time in their careers.

On October 31, Billboard unveiled its weekly Billboard 200 album chart for the upcoming week of November 5. According to the official Billboard Charts Twitter account, K-pop girl groups LE SSERAFIM and (G)I-DLE have landed their first entries on the chart with their recent mini-album releases.

Rookie group LE SSERAFIM’s ‘ANTIFRAGILE’, which is led by the title track of the same name, has debuted at Number 14 on the chart. Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE’s fifth mini-album ‘I Love’, led by ‘Nxde’, has landed at Number 71. Both releases arrived on October 17 alongside music videos for their lead singles.

Advertisement

LE SSERAFIM, who released their first mini-album ‘Fearless’ in May 2022, are now one of the fastest K-pop acts to land in the Billboard 200, less than half a year after their debut. Fellow HYBE group ENHYPEN also achieved the feat in a similar amount of time with their sophomore mini-album ‘Border: Carnival’, which debuted at Number 18 after its release in April 2021. The seven-member boyband debuted in November 2020.

In a four-star review of ‘ANTIFRAGILE’, NME wrote: “Showcasing the best of LE SSERAFIM’s abilities while remaining faithful to their core value of fearlessly forging ahead in all they do, ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ is a strong first comeback that hints at even brighter days to come.”

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE’s ‘I Love’ arrived shortly after the quintet wrapped up their ‘Just Me ( )I-DLE’ world tour. The six-track record contained songs produced and written by members Jeon So-yeon, Minnie and Yuqi. In a three-star review of the record, NME’s Tanu I. Raj praised ‘I Love’ for its Old Hollywood concept, but wrote that “unimaginative arrangements overshadow their progress.”