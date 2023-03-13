LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin teases new solo track ‘love you twice’

Vocalist Huh Yunjin of rookie K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM is set to release her third solo song ‘피어나도록 (love you twice)’.

On March 13 at Midnight KST, the 21-year-old idol surprised fans with a new animated teaser, announcing the upcoming release of ‘피어나도록 (love you twice)’, her third solo song. Its Korean title is a spin on LE SSERAFIM’s official fan club name ‘FEARNOT’ or ‘피어나’ in Korean (meaning ‘Bloom’), and translates to ‘Until It Blooms’.

The teaser clip features art by South Korean animator and artist Ramdaram, and pictures a young girl admiring an idol through her phone screen. The full music video for ‘피어나도록 (love you twice)’ arrives tomorrow (March 14) at 1PM KST.

Huh’s upcoming track will be the LE SSERAFIM member’s third solo song, following the release of her self-written tracks ‘I ≠ DOLL’ this January and ‘Raise y_our glass’ in August 2022. It it not yet known if ‘피어나도록 (love you twice)’ was also written by the singer.

In addition to her solo songs, Huh has also co-penned a number of tracks for LE SSERAFIM, including ‘Blue Flame’ from their debut mini-album ‘Fearless’, and ’Impurities’, ‘No Celestial’ and ‘Good Parts’ from their October 2022 sophomore record ‘ANTIFRAGILE’.

Last month, American musician Nile Rodgers revealed that he had been working on a new LE SSERAFIM song with HYBE founder and producer Bang Si-hyuk. However, a release date for the track has not been announced.