LE SSERAFIM unveil enchanting music video for ‘Impurities’

K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM have dropped a surprise visual for their recent B-side track ‘Impurities’.

On November 14, the quintet released their music video for ‘Impurities’, a B-side from their sophomore mini-album ‘ANTIFRAGILE’, which dropped last month. The new choreography-focused visual features the members of LE SSERAFIM performing to the song as colourful, kaleidoscopic patterns are projected against them.

“A drop that fell in, drip / Infuses with my transparent self / Keep on moving like nothing happened / Impurities, show you my impurities,” they sing on the chorus of the laidback R&B track.

‘Impurities’ is one of five tracks from LE SSERAFIM’s second mini-album ‘ANTIFRAGILE’, which arrived last month with its lead single of the same name. The track is one of three songs on the record co-written by vocalist Huh Yunjin, alongside ‘No Celestial’ and ‘Good Parts (when the quality is bad but I am)‘.

In a four-star review of the release, NME wrote that ‘Impurities’ “comes off as an immaculate union of the easy, languid delivery on ‘Sour Grapes’ and the more subdued funk of ‘Blue Flame’,” nodding to tracks from their debut mini-album ‘Fearless’.

‘ANTIFRAGILE’ also landed LE SSERAFIM their first-ever entry on the Billboard 200 chart, debuting at Number 14. This made them one of the fastest K-pop acts to land on the Billboard 200, less than half a year after their debut.

Last week, HYBE held its annual briefing via a YouTube livestream, during which it revealed that LE SSERAFIM are preparing to hold their first-ever world tour next year. According to HYBE, the rookie girl group plan to perform in cities in Asia, North America and more.