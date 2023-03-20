Watch LE SSERAFIM perform ‘No Return’ from their upcoming album

LE SSERAFIM have previewed their forthcoming first studio record with a performance of the unreleased track ‘No Return (Into the Unknown)’.

On March 18 and 19, the K-pop girl group act held their first-ever fan meeting ‘FEARNADA’ at the Olympic Park Olympic Hall in Seoul, which was also live-streamed to fans worldwide on both days.

During the show, LE SSERAFIM performed their entire Korean-language discography from their 2022 mini-albums ‘FEARLESS’ and ‘ANTIFRAGILE’, before wrapping up the show with a brand-new track titled ‘No Return (Into the Unknown)’.

The song will be part of the girl group’s upcoming first studio album, which they also announced during the fan meeting. Both LE SSERAFIM and their agency Source Music have yet to share details about the record, aside from its projected release in May.

LE SSERAFIM new song "No Return" out of their 1st full-album coming out in May#르세라핌 #FEARNADA https://t.co/ZMMtynuPuM — joe (@elsserafim) March 18, 2023

Last month, American musician Nile Rodgers revealed that he had been working with HYBE founder and producer Bang Si-hyuk (also known as “Hitman” Bang) on new music for LE SSERAFIM.

LE SSERAFIM’s upcoming album will be their first domestic release in 2023, following ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ last October. The quintet made their Japanese debut earlier this year with the single album ‘Fearless’, which included one original Japanese song ‘Choices’, alongside some Japanese-language rerecordings.

Huh Yunjin, one of LE SSERAFIM’s vocalists, also dropped her third solo track last week. Titled ‘love you twice’, the self-written and -composed song follows her previous releases ‘I ≠ DOLL’ this January and ‘Raise y_our glass’ in August 2022.