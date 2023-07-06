LE SSERAFIM release English version of ‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’

K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM have surprised fans with an English version of their hit song ‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’.

The new version of the track swaps out the original’s Korean verses for brand-new English lyrics. “Tell me what you waiting for / Cause I know what you wanna do / Picture perfect criminal,” they sing on the new first verse.

The new version of ‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’ was hinted at by LE SSERAFIM member Huh Yunjin on Instagram yesterday (July 6). The singer had posted a picture of the song’s all-English lyrics on her personal account, alongside a number of selfies and other images.

Last month, LE SSERAFIM dropped a remix of ‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’ which featured new verses by South Korean rappers BIBI, Mirani and CAMO.

The song is a cut from LE SSERAFIM’s first studio album ‘Unforgiven’, which was led by a lead single of the same name that featured legendary record producer Nile Rodgers of disco band Chic.

NME also recently featured ‘Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife’ on our list of the 15 best K-pop songs of 2023 so far, calling the song a “sleek Jersey club number that grows infinitely more addictive with every listen”.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM’s ‘Unforgiven’ was also listed as one of NME‘s best albums of 2023 so far. It was one of two K-pop records to be featured on the list, alongside IVE‘s ‘I’ve IVE’.