LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura on supporting the LGBTQ community: “Idols don’t just sing and dance”

LE SSERAFIM member Sakura has spoken up about her support for the LGBTQ community and why she does it.

During a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, the Japanese K-pop idol discussed a column she had previously written in 2017 about the Japanese drama film Close-knit, in which she had voiced her support for the LGBTQ community.

The 2017 movie follows a young girl who is taken in by her uncle and his transgender girlfriend after her mother abandons her. In her review of the film, Sakura had advocated for developing a “better understanding of the LGBTQ community”.

In the interview, Sakura spoke about how “there was actually an atmosphere of caution around idols speaking their minds around that time”, yet she though that she “could say that anyway”.

She went on to explain that she wanted to use her platform as a celebrity to influence others. “Idols don’t just sing and dance on stage,” she said, “they can also be role models for people, and someone who is always by their side for others.”

“I also thought that if an idol was talking about the issue that even more people could become aware of it, too,” Sakura added. “Some day our group might sing a song about love and I have this idea that I’d like to sing about love that’s universal.”

Meanwhile, bandmate Kim Chae-won recently opened up about reuniting Sakura for the new girl group and touched on how the pair had not been particularly close during their time in IZ*ONE.

“There were a lot of members, plus we didn’t have a lot of time together. It was amazing the way I got to know [Sakura] better only after coming here,” Kim explained. “I never could have imagined I would be working with her again.”