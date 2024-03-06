LE SSERAFIM release striking music video for ‘Smart’

LE SSERAFIM have dropped the official music video for ‘Smart’, a cut from their latest mini-album ‘Easy’.

LE SSERAFIM’s label, Source Music, released the new visual last night (March 5) on the HYBE Labels YouTube channel, marking the second track off the ‘Easy’ record to receive a video treatment following its title track.

The ‘Smart’ music video features the quintet performing the song’s accompanying choreography in the middle of a large, empty warehouse adorned with numerous large tapestries of art hung from the ceiling and on the walls.

“So that’s me-me-me-me-me / I’ll show you, see-see-see-see-see / LE SSERAFIM, leading me to victory,” they sing in the chorus. “I’m a smartеr baby, smarter / Smarter baby, smarter / Whеn I look at someone, up to ten / I see through and break through.”

‘Smart’ was originally released on the girl group’s third mini-album ‘Easy’, which dropped on February 19 and was led by a single of the same name. A few days following the album’s release, LE SSERAFIM dropped an English-language version of the title track digitally, along with a ‘Sped Up’ version and a ‘Slowed + Reverb’ version.

In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, Sakura expanded on the album’s theme, saying “we couldn’t keep repeating the idea of being strong and unwavering”. She added that “now that we’re into our second year as a group, we thought it was time to show more of a personal, introspective side of us”.