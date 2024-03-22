LE SSERAFIM say they are “still trying to grasp” upcoming Coachella debut

K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM have opened up about their upcoming Coachella debut at this year’s instalment of the annual music festival.

LE SSERAFIM are notably one of three K-pop names on the line-up of Coachella 2024, alongside boyband ATEEZ and rock band The Rose. They will follow in the footsteps of BLACKPINK, who headlined the festival in 2023 and also performed in 2019.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about their upcoming Coachella debut, LE SSERAFIM singer Chaewon said that being invited to the festival “this early in our career” is something that she is “still trying to grasp”. Meanwhile, Sakura hopes that the festival will “open up more opportunities for us”.

For member Yunjin, she recalled thinking that “it would be so cool for us to perform there some day” while watching BLACKPINK’s 2023 headlining set. “We had no idea we’d be performing the next year,” she added. “It’s absolutely crazy.”

LE SSERAFIM’s upcoming Coachella appearance will come just two months after they released their third mini-album ‘Easy’. The project notably features the singles ‘Easy’ and ‘Smart’, both of which have received the music video treatment.

In other K-pop news, girl group aespa have announced their new concert film, aespa: World Tour in Cinemas, which will transport audiences to the London date of their 2023 ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ world tour. The film will hit cinemas in April, with tickets set to go on sale later this month.

Meanwhile, YOUNG POSSE have released their sophomore mini-album ‘XXL’, coming about five months after the group made their debut in October 2023 with ‘Macaroni Cheese’.