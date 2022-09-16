Watch the trailer for LE SSERAFIM’s debut documentary, ‘The World Is My Oyster’

HYBE has released a trailer for ‘The World is My Oyster’, a documentary chronicling the preparations behind LE SSERAFIM’s debut.

Named after a track from the girl group’s debut EP, ‘The World is My Oyster’ is set to feature behind-the-scenes footage including rigorous rehearsals and other preparations leading up to the group’s debut showcase.

Notably, the footage featured in the trailer has been edited to omit former member Kim Garam, whose exclusive contract with HYBE and Source Music was terminated earlier this year, to a minimum.

Advertisement

The documentary also features interviews with the group’s current members and HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk, which recount the public perception of IZ*ONE alumni Sakura and Chaewon’s re-debut with the girl group and the other members’ motivations for signing with HYBE.

“‘Why would you debut again at that age? What are you trying to do?’ People might think that.” member Sakura said in an interview for the documentary. “I really wanted to do well, this time with LE SSERAFIM.”

‘The World is My Oyster’ is slated for release on YouTube on September 17, 8 PM KST.

Apart from their forthcoming documentary, LE SSERAFIM are set to make their first comeback later this year. Source Music confirmed the news through a media statement issued earlier this month, although specific details regarding the project’s format, release window, tracklist and more have yet to be unveiled at a later date.

LE SSERAFIM’s upcoming return to music will come several months after they debuted in May this year with the mini-album ‘Fearless’, which included a lead single of the same name.