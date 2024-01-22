LE SSERAFIM announce third mini-album, ‘Easy’

K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM have announced their third mini-album, ‘Easy’. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming release.

When will LE SSERAFIM’s new mini-album ‘Easy’ be released?

LE SSERAFIM officially announced the upcoming release of ‘Easy’ at midnight on January 22, with the release of a trailer titled ‘Make It Look Easy’. The record will be released on February 19 at 6pm KST.

According to the girl group’s agency, Source Music, the new project will explore “the anxieties and concerns that exist behind the group’s confident image”, per Yonhap News Agency.

‘Easy’ will come about nine months after LE SSERAFIM’s previous release, ‘Unforgiven’, which dropped in May 2023. In October 2023, the quintet also released their first English single, ‘Perfect Night’, in collaboration with the video game Overwatch 2.

What can we expect in the lead-up to ‘Easy’?

In the lead-up to the release of ‘Easy’, LE SSERAFIM will release several albums trailers, concept photos, music video teasers and more over the next month.

It’ll start on January 26 and 27 with two album trailers. From January 29 to January 31, as well as on February 2 and 5, the girl group will release concept photos for the mini-album.

A track sampler for the record will be released on February 7, with a tracklist coming out a day later on February 8. Meanwhile, a highlight medley for ‘Easy’ will drop on February 13.

LE SSERAFIM will drop teasers for an upcoming music video on February 16 and 18, before releasing ‘Easy’ in full on February 19. Keeps tabs on this page for the latest updates.