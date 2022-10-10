Salem Ilese, LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yun-jin and Kim Chae-won perform ‘Good Parts’ live

LE SSERAFIM vocalists Huh Yun-jin and Kim Chae-won recently performed one of the act’s upcoming B-sides ‘Good Parts (when the quality is bad but I am)’ with singer-songwriter Salem Ilese.

On the October 8 episodes of South Korean music show Music Universe K-909, the two LE SSERAFIM members appeared alongside American singer-songwriter Salem Ilese to perform a new track from the girl group’s second mini-album ‘ANTIFRAGILE’, due out on October 17 at 6PM KST.

Titled ‘Good Parts (when the quality is bad but I am)’, the laid-back pop track is the final song on the five-track record, and features lyrics penned by Ilese, Huh and LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura, who was not present for the performance.

“I just wanna love myself / When I’m feeling good or bad / I love my weakness / I may not always be glamorous, I may seem a bit plain / But find the good parts the good parts,” they croon on the chorus.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim and Ilese also teamed up to perform the latter’s 2020 hit single ‘Mad At Disney’. “So call me a pessimist / But I don’t believe in it / Finding a true love’s kiss is bullshit,” sings the LE SSERAFIM leader in her lines, which remain true to the original track.

In addition to ‘Good Parts’, Huh also wrote lyrics for two other tracks on ‘ANTIFRAGILE’, namely ‘Impurities’ and ‘No Celestial’. The vocalist had previously contributed lyrics to the B-side ‘Blue Flame’ from the girl group’s debut mini-album, and released the self-composed solo track ‘Raise y_our glass’ via LE SSERAFIM’s YouTube channel.

‘Good Parts’ is not the first time Ilese has teamed up with a K-pop act. The 23-year-old singer previously penned fellow HYBE group Tomorrow X Together (TXT)’s viral hit ‘Anti-Romantic’ in 2021, later releasing the single ‘PS5’ featuring TXT members Yeonjun and Taehyun in early 2022.

She also helped write the song ‘Toddler’ from Girls’ Generation leader Taeyeon’s ‘INVU’, which dropped back in February. In a five-star review of the record, NME’s Tanu I. Raj named it the “best” track on the album.