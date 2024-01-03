LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin on her next solo single: “It’s about loving all the past versions of myself”

LE SSERAFIM member Yunjin has opened up about the subject matter of her next solo single, which she says is “about loving all the past versions” of herself.

The Korean-American K-pop idol recently sat for an interview with NYLON, during which she opened up about her songwriting process, her inspirations and what is next for her growing solo discography.

Yunjin revealed that her next song came about after “candid conversations” with HYBE founder and chairman Bang Si-hyuk, who suggested that she consider writing music about how she feels in the present.

“A lot of music that I’ve written is about my past experiences. So when he was like, ‘What about talking about how you feel now?’ that was a really big question for me,” she told the outlet. “Since then, I’ve been trying to be very present and sit with my feelings.”

Although the vocalist did not go into heavy detail, she did mention that the song was written on a flight from South Korea to New York, when the group were scheduled for press opportunities in the US after the release of their English single ‘Perfect Night’.

“It’s about loving all the past versions of myself and letting go of them, because they had to let go of themselves to be me,” Yunjin shared. More details regarding a release date and title for the track have yet to be announced by Source Music as of writing.

‘Perfect Night’, released in October 2023, marked the five-piece’s first-ever English single. It was also released as a collaboration with video game Overwatch 2, with its accompanying music video featuring clips of characters from the game trying to make it in time for the band’s show while the members themselves rehearse.

Aside from ‘Perfect Night’, LE SSERAFIM’s collaboration with Overwatch 2 will also feature a new game mode inspired by the girl group, as well as exclusive in-game items and Legendary hero skins. More details here.