LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin shows love for Laufey on Twitter

LE SSERAFIM member Huh Yunjin has shown for love for Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter Laufey.

Over the weekend, LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin said on fan community platform Weverse that she would “love to” cover a song by Laufey. Her message was in response to a fan who said they “would die if you’d cover a Laufey song”.

Yunjin’s interaction on Weverse soon made its rounds among fans on Twitter, before being picked up by Laufey herself today (September 26). “wait what is happening,” the singer-songwriter wrote in a quote tweet featuring the Weverse messages.

wait what is happening ✨✨❤️ https://t.co/J0hQb96hIU — laufey (@laufey) September 26, 2023

Laufey’s post has also since gained traction on the social media platform, making its way back to Yunjin, who replied through the official LE SSERAFIM account. “hi im yunjin i love you i love you i love youuu,” wrote the K-pop idol.

hi im yunjin i love you i love you i love youuu🫶🥹 https://t.co/BtBkKhuF1k — 르세라핌 (@IM_LESSERAFIM) September 26, 2023

Fans have reacted positively to the interaction between the two singers, with many asking for the duo to cover each other’s songs or collaborate on new music.

COVER OR COLLAB IDC JUST ANYTHING PLEASE — jes ☆彡 (@oleolesserafim) September 26, 2023

oh my gosh COLLAB WHEN — arin🪻 (@salttotheseaa) September 26, 2023

Last month, Laufey graced NME‘s The Cover, where she spoke about her modern, pop-leaning take on traditional jazz, her love for Taylor Swift and more.

The singer also recently announced her 2024 ‘Bewitched’ UK and European tour, which will feature shows in Paris, London, Milan and more. Check out the full list of dates and how to get tickets here.

Meanwhile, Yunjin previously spoke to NME about her latest solo release, ‘blessing in disguise’, revealing that the song stems her wanting to ” talk about how I believe that gratitude gives us the strength and the power to look at the world in a different way”.