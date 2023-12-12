LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura says she gets “pretty serious” about ‘Animal Crossing’

LE SSERAFIM member Sakura has opened up about her love for gaming and, in particular, Animal Crossing.

The Japanese K-pop idol recently spoke to Weverse Magazine about her passion for the popular Nintendo video game series, revealing that she and her friends can get “pretty serious” about the game.

“When I do something, I do it right,” she said. “I have an Animal Crossing group chat with my friends, and we all ask, ‘How much are turnips going for today?’ Then we go to whoever’s island has the best price and do business there.”

She also drew comparisons between past iterations of Animal Crossing to the latest instalment, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. “You used to only be able to decorate your house, but there’s so much more you can do now – you can even make rivers and roads. I love it,” she said.

The singer also added that she has “mostly popular villagers” on her island. “When I first started playing Animal Crossing, I thought of it as a one-player game, but it’s fun to play with friends too,” Sakura said.

Elsewhere in the interview, also recommended games like The Legend of Zelda, Overwatch, Fall Guys and Super Mario Party to her fellow LE SSERAFIM members.

The quartet most recently released their first-ever English single, titled ‘Perfect Night’, in October as part of a collaboration with Overwatch 2. The collaboration also included new game mode inspired by the girl group, as well as exclusive in-game items and Legendary hero skins. More details here.

‘Perfect Night’ follows the girl group’s first studio album, ‘Unforgiven’, which was released in May this year and featured a title track of the same name. The record saw them work with disco legend Nile Rodgers on the title track.