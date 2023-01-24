Le Tigre announce first UK and European tour in 18 years

Le Tigre have announced details of their first UK and European tour dates in nearly two decades.

The Kathleen Hanna-led band, who reunited for their first show in a decade last year, will also tour the United States in 2023, with the European dates beginning at Primavera Sound in Barcelona on June 1.

Before returning to Primavera Sound for the Madrid leg, the band will head to the UK and play gigs in London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Advertisement

The tour will then finish with another festival date at Primavera Sound Porto before gigs in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and Hamburg.

Tickets for the gigs go on sale here on Friday, January 27. See the full list of dates below.

JUNE 2023

1 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound

3 – London, Troxy

5 – Manchester, Albert Hall

6 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

8 – Madrid, Primavera Sound

9 – Porto, NOS Primavera Sound

11 – Paris, Le Trianon

14 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

16 – Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt

17 – Hamburg, Markthalle

The dance punk group, also featuring Johanna Fateman and JD Samson, reunited for the first time in 11 years last summer at the This Ain’t No Picnic festival in Los Angeles.

Le Tigre started their first gig since 2011 with 1999’s ‘The The Empty’. The 16-song set saw the group also perform ‘Hot Topic’, ‘Phanta’, ‘TKO’ and ‘Deceptacon’.

Advertisement

According to Samson, Le Tigre were asked to reunite for the 2020 edition of This Ain’t No Picnic, before it was cancelled due to COVID. Speaking to Spin, Samson said: “We felt that it was really important for us to reunite prior to the 2020 election. We felt the relevance of our music would really stir up something important within our community. And obviously that was cancelled because of COVID. We just continued to want to present the material again.”

“We went in really different directions after we stopped playing shows in 2005. JD has become a professor. I’m an art critic. Kathleen has done various nonprofit work, and then she did the Julie Ruin and then Bikini Kill reunited,” Fateman added. “We had more than a decade to just be individuals again, and then come back together, bringing more to the project.”

They will be joined at Primavera Sound 2023 by a huge line-up including headliners Depeche Mode, Blur, Kendrick Lamar and Rosalía alongside the likes of Halsey, FKA twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, The Moldy Peaches and Calvin Harris.