Le Tigre announce huge support acts for first UK and European tour in 18 years

Le Tigre have announced a variety of support acts for their first UK and European tour in 18 years.

The Kathleen Hanna-fronted band will be supported in London by Dream Wife, Glasgow and Manchester by Problem Patterns, Paris by Big Joanie and Chicks On Speed in Amsterdam, Berlin and Hamburg. Interspersed in those dates are shows at all three dates of Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Madrid and Porto.

Following their European dates, they will be playing a run of US shows with support from Who Is She?, Morgan And The Organ Donors, Claud, Man On Man, Erin Markey, cumgirl8, Pom Pom Squad, Shamir, Morgan Bassichis and HYD.

You can see the full list of UK and European Le Tigre shows below and buy your tickets here.

JUNE 2023

1 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound

3 – London, Troxy

5 – Manchester, Albert Hall

6 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

8 – Madrid, Primavera Sound

9 – Porto, NOS Primavera Sound

11 – Paris, Le Trianon

14 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

16 – Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt

17 – Hamburg, Markthalle

The dance punk group, also featuring Johanna Fateman and JD Samson, reunited for the first time in 11 years last summer at the This Ain’t No Picnic festival in Los Angeles.

Le Tigre started their first gig since 2011 with 1999’s ‘The The Empty’. The 16-song set saw the group also perform ‘Hot Topic’, ‘Phanta’, ‘TKO’ and ‘Deceptacon’.

According to Samson, Le Tigre were asked to reunite for the 2020 edition of This Ain’t No Picnic, before it was cancelled due to COVID. Speaking to Spin, Samson said: “We felt that it was really important for us to reunite prior to the 2020 election. We felt the relevance of our music would really stir up something important within our community. And obviously that was cancelled because of COVID. We just continued to want to present the material again.”

“We went in really different directions after we stopped playing shows in 2005. JD has become a professor. I’m an art critic. Kathleen has done various nonprofit work, and then she did the Julie Ruin and then Bikini Kill reunited,” Fateman added. “We had more than a decade to just be individuals again, and then come back together, bringing more to the project.”

They will be joined at Primavera Sound 2023 by a huge line-up including headliners Depeche Mode, Blur, Kendrick Lamar and Rosalía alongside the likes of Halsey, FKA twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, The Moldy Peaches and Calvin Harris.