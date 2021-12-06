Le Tigre announce reunion for first live show in over a decade

Le Tigre have announced details of their first live show in over a decade – they’ll play a new festival coming to Pasadena, California next summer.

The band, fronted by Kathleen Hanna, also of Bikini Kill, released their most recent album ‘This Island’ in 2004, before making their comeback in 2016 with the single ‘I’m With Her’, released in support of Hillary Clinton’s US presidential campaign.

The trio – Hanna, Johanna Fateman and JD Samson – will make their return to the stage at the first ever edition of This Ain’t A Picnic, a new festival set to take place at the Rose Bowl venue on August 27 and 28 next year.

Headlining the festival will be The Strokes and LCD Soundsystem, while Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES, Wet Leg, Courtney Barnett, Turnstile, Caroline Polachek and many more are also on board.

See the full line-up below:

Last month (November 2), it was announced that Kathleen Hanna and Johanna Fatemen of Le Tigre had settled their lawsuit with singer Barry Mann around their song ‘Deceptacon’.

Mann initially had sent Hanna and Fatemen cease-and-desist letters alleging that the 1999 song infringed upon his own 1961 track, ‘Who Put The Bomp (Bomp, Bomp, Bomp)’. Le Tigre then filed a countersuit against Mann, where they claimed that his song is “not original” and that he had “no legitimate copyright claim”.

The claims in the suit, as reported by Pitchfork, were “amicably resolved” in a confidential agreement with no public admission of liability. Additionally, the suit has now been dismissed with prejudice, meaning that it cannot be refiled in the future.