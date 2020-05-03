Tool guitarist Adam Jones has shared a new guitar tutorial on Instagram.

Fans can now learn how to play ‘Pneuma’, a track from the band’s 2019 comeback album ‘Fear Inoculum’.

Sharing the video, which he captured while the band were on tour, Jones told fans that the track is “not difficult to play but it’s very satisfying”. Watch it below.

Tool were in the middle of a huge tour for ‘Fear Inoculum’ when coronavirus lockdown measures started to be put in place, leading them to postpone a host of tour dates, with shows from April through to June called off.

One of the band’s gigs in New Zealand hit headlines back at the start of March before lockdown, when a man who tested positive for coronavirus attended one of their two shows in Auckland after returning from Northern Italy.

Tool drummer Danny Carey recently revealed that the band are hoping to write new music while in quarantine, hinting that a new EP could be on the way.

“I’m hoping, during this downtime, as soon as we’re able, maybe we’ll get together — Justin and I, and [guitarist] Adam [Jones] — maybe start hashing out some new Tool stuff in the meantime, maybe write another EP since we’re down and we can’t do anything else.”

Carey has previously said that the band already have “tons” of material for a new album, and that he’d be shocked if it took the same 13 years that fans were waiting for ‘Fear Inoculum’ for their next album to be released.

Reviewing the band’s long-awaited 2019 comeback album, NME wrote: “The Los Angeles progressive group’s first album in 13 years is, at times, a languid and blissful work – one that will richly reward future listens. They are the ‘feeling person’s’ metal band.”