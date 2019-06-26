Led By Donkeys and Cold War Steve team up to mock the Tories with huge billboard at Glastonbury 2019

Incredible

A billboard by Cold War Steve and Led By Donkeys lampooning the Conservative Party has been unveiled at Glastonbury 2019.

Cold War Steve is renowned for his surreal dystopian collages featuring politicians and low-key or obscure pop culture figures, while Led By Donkeys have spent recent years erecting billboards of political figures’ hypocritical Tweets around the UK.

Now, they’ve collaborated to create a sign together. Positioned at the top of the park at Glasto, featuring a decaying landscape populated by Theresa May, Phil from Eastenders, Michael Gove running from Yetis, Nigel Farage being harassed by Rod Hull and Emu, and Boris Johnson shovelling a badger into an oven. They’re all before a billboard featuring a 2017 Tweet from Johnson that reads, “There is no plan for a no deal, because we’re going to get a great deal”.

“BIG NEWS,” wrote Led By Donkeys, sharing footage of the work being unveiled. “Finally we get to do the collaboration of our dreams and dystopian nightmares with the mighty Coldwar Steve at Glasto Fest. Come check it out at the top of The Park.”

The gates opened at Glastonbury festival at 8am this morning, with campers and workers taking to social media to share their photos of what the Worthy Farm site looks like so far. The design of this year’s Pyramid Stage has also been unveiled, featuring a beautiful design by Joe Rush.

“I think this year is all about the environment, climate change, biodiversity and the fact that we need to act now,” Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis told NME of this year’s prevalent political themes at the festival. “It needs to be the top of the agenda if we’re going to make some serious fundamental changes.”

With a very promising weather forecast, Glastonbury will see Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers head up a huge lineup that also includes the likes of Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, George Ezra, Miley Cyrus and Tame Impala, to name but a few.

Check out the full stage times and schedule here, and check back at NME for the latest Glastonbury 2019 news, reviews, interviews, photos and more.