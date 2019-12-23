A Led Zeppelin fan has shared a video of himself shredding 50 of the band’s classic riffs – watch it below.

The man behind the mind-blowing medley is Andrea Boccarusso, known for recreating famous guitar riffs on his YouTube channel.

The next instalment in his online series sees him run through an array of the legendary band’s classic tracks, including ‘Good Times Bad Times’, ‘Black Dog’, ‘Stairway to Heaven’ and ‘In the Evening’.

Advertisement

Switching back and forth between acoustic and electric guitars (sometimes playing both at once), Boccarusso plays brief instrumental versions of beloved tracks such as ‘Trampled Under Foot’, ‘Dancing Days’, ‘No Quarter’, ‘Gallows Pole’, ‘When the Levee Breaks’, ‘Dazed and Confused’ and ‘In My Time of Dying’.

Watch Boccarusso’s video below:

Other videos in the guitarist’s archive see him play 50 AC/DC riffs in a row and similar runs through the music of Iron Maiden and Metallica.

Meanwhile, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page has said that a biopic of the legendary band has been discussed, after both Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody triumphed at the box office.

Page, who founded the ‘Stairway To Heaven’ rockers in 1968, says that meetings have been held to discuss the idea of telling the band’s story on the big screen.

Advertisement

In other news, a studio that has seen Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Manic Street Preachers record music over the years is for sale.

Monnow Valley Studios near Monmouth in Wales is on the market. It began as a rehearsal space for the nearby Rockfield studio where Queen recorded ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in 1975.