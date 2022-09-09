Led Zeppelin: footage unearthed of 1970 Los Angeles gig

Footage from Led Zeppelin‘s 1970 gig at Los Angeles’ Inglewood Forum has been restored and posted online – you can view it below.

Earlier this year, rare footage from one of the band’s most iconic concerts – held at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 1970 – was unearthed and uploaded to the internet, and another show has now been added to the web.

On September 4, 1970, the band played Los Angeles, and a recording of that show has existed for decades as an audio bootleg under the name On Blueberry Hill.

The audio has now been put together alongside 8mm video footage from fan Eddie Vincent, with his recording equipment at the time unable to capture both audio and video.

Speaking to Classic Rock about his experience at the gig, Vincent said: “I had really great seats. They were right behind the band. I had seats in the front row, right behind John Bonham’s kit. The only problem was that you couldn’t really see John because the gong was there, but he came around and chatted to us while they were doing the acoustic set.”

Discussing how he forgot about the footage and it went undisturbed in a box for decades, the fan added: “The music needs to be out there. I know a lot of collectors and traders that don’t give their stuff away, and that’s a shame to me. Music’s to be shared, and today you need it to get away from the crazy world. And if this film brings a lot of people happiness, hey, we did a good job.”

Check out footage from the gig below.

The footage was pieced together with the audio via the help of bootleg trader John Waters, who said in the video’s description: “Old concert film is important and must be preserved! If you shot film in the past, traded and collected reels or just bought them from the classifieds of rock magazines in the 70s and 80s it’s important we save these.”

Elsewhere, Robert Plant has discussed playing Led Zeppelin songs live and the idea of reuniting the band, saying it wouldn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated”.

The legendary band split up in 1980 following the death of drummer John Bonham. They have since reunited several times, most recently in 2007, but only for one-off gigs. At his solo shows, Plant often performs Zeppelin songs, however.

“Going back to the front to get some kind of massive applause — it doesn’t really satisfy my need to be stimulated,” the frontman added.