Led Zeppelin have officially joined TikTok

Led Zeppelin have become the latest legendary band to join TikTok – check out their new account below.

The band’s full discography is now available for users to soundtrack their posts with, and the new account promises Led Zeppelin-themed artwork, graphics, archive live performances and more.

See the band’s first ever TikTok, featuring their hit ‘Immigrant Song’, below:

The band join the likes of The Beatles and ABBA in joining TikTok in 2021, with the former adding 36 of their biggest hits to the platform including ‘Hey Jude’, ‘Love Me Do,’ ‘The Long and Winding Road,’ ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand,’ ‘Something, ‘Eleanor Rigby’, ‘Day Tripper’ and ‘Paperback Writer.’

Last month, TikTok officially passed YouTube for average watch time among users in the UK and US.

According to app monitoring firm App Annie, the average time per user spent on the apps is higher for TikTok, indicating high levels of engagement.

YouTube retains the top spot for overall time spent on apps – not per user – as it has more users overall than TikTok, with an estimated two billion monthly users – TikTok has somewhere around 700 million.

Elsewhere, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page admitted that it was a mistake to enlist Phil Collins to fill in on drums for the band at Live Aid.

Collins and drummer Tony Thompson both played live with the reunited Led Zep – Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones – at the legendary 1985 concert, as did session musician Paul Martinez.

Led Zeppelin went on to reunite again in 2007 for a performance at The O2 in London.