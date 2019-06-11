Led Zeppelin ‘Stairway To Heaven’ copyright case to go back to court

The classic is still in dispute.

The legal history of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’ is set to get even more complicated after US judges announced plans to review the decision on whether the band stole the iconic song’s opening guitar riff.

The 1971 Led Zeppelin track has been at the centre of a copyright battle for several years.

The British rock giants triumphed back in 2016 when a Los Angeles jury ruled that ‘Stairway To Heaven’ did not infringe on ‘Taurus’, an instrumental track first penned by Spirit guitarist Randy California for the band’s 1968 debut album.

But a San Francisco court subsequently ruled that an earlier trial should have heard the two songs, instead of having a jury making their ruling based on the musical score or sheet music which showed chords and scale.