Led Zeppelin to stream 2007 reunion concert for free to celebrate 15th anniversary

Led Zeppelin are streaming their Celebration Day reunion concert from 2007 to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

The legendary rockers reunited on December 10, 2007 at The O2 in London for seemingly their last gig ever. Held in tribute to music executive Ahmet Ertegun, who died in 2006, the gig saw Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones joined by late original drummer John Bonham’s son Jason.

Today (Saturday, December 10) at 8pm GMT, the full 16-song set from the gig is streaming for free on YouTube.

Advertisement

Get ready for the stream via the link below.

Across 2022, rare footage from early Led Zeppelin gigs has been posted onto the internet by fans. Earlier this year, rare footage from one of the band’s most iconic concerts – held at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 1970 – was unearthed and uploaded to the internet.

September then saw footage from the band’s gig at Los Angeles’ Inglewood Forum in the same year restored and posted online.

Elsewhere, Robert Plant has discussed playing Led Zeppelin songs live and the idea of reuniting the band, saying it wouldn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated”.

The legendary band split up in 1980 following the death of drummer John Bonham. They have since reunited several times, most recently in 2007, but only for one-off gigs. At his solo shows, Plant often performs Zeppelin songs, however.

Advertisement

“Going back to the front to get some kind of massive applause — it doesn’t really satisfy my need to be stimulated,” the frontman added.