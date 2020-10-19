Led Zeppelin were “ready” for tour after one-off 2007 reunion

Led Zeppelin originally planned a whole tour after reuniting for a one-off show in 2007, guitarist Jimmy Page has revealed.

The rock icons – Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones – joined forces with Jason Bonham, the son of late drummer John, for a one-off show at The O2 in London 13 years ago as part of a tribute to the late Atlantic Records President Ahmet Ertegun.

Page has now revealed that more live dates were originally planned, but they never came to fruition.

Describing rehearsals with Jones and Bonham, he told Classic Rock: “We’d had a lot of fun up to that point in the rehearsals because mainly it was the three of us.

“There’d be Jason [Bonham], John Paul Jones and myself playing together, so that Jason felt really part of the band, as opposed to like he’s there because he’s John’s son. He was there because he was a damn good drummer and it was right that he should be sitting in that seat. But he needed to know that.”

He added: “And yeah, a lot of rehearsals went into it. We were ready for it.

“It had been said that there was going to be a tour. There weren’t any dates put in, but obviously we had honed ourselves to the point where we were ready.”

But after the dates failed to materialise, Page has put the idea of a reunion firmly to bed.

“But then there has not been any discussion about any tour ever since – nor will there be. So there you go. It’s just one of those weird, odd things in the world of Led Zeppelin, really, another part of the Led Zeppelin phenomenon,” he said.

Page added that he was originally keen to perform for two nights in order to erase the memories of their previous ill-fated reunions at Live Aid in 1985 and at a show to celebrate Atlantic Records’ 40th anniversary – in which he feuded with Plant shortly before performing – in 1988.

“The idea was that we would do a half-hour set. But I said, I’m not rehearsing to do a half-hour set! We’ve got Live Aid… and the Atlantic 40th,” he said.

“A second night would have been really, really good.”

Led Zep defeated a ‘Stairway To Heaven’ copyright claim for the third time earlier this month.

Michael Skidmore, a trustee for the estate of Spirit guitarist Randy California, first filed a lawsuit against the British band in 2014.

He claimed that their 1971 hit ‘Stairway To Heaven’ had violated the copyright of Spirit’s 1968 track ‘Taurus’.

But the US Supreme Court has now refused to hear the case – which would have been the last option for legal appeal in its current form in the US Courts system.