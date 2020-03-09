Led Zeppelin win ‘Stairway To Heaven’ copyright appeal case

Led Zeppelin have been cleared again of copying a song by the band Spirit on their classic track ‘Stairway To Heaven’.

Michael Skidmore, a trustee for the estate of Spirit guitarist Randy California, first filed a lawsuit against the British band in 2014.

He claimed that their 1971 hit ‘Stairway To Heaven’ had violated the copyright of Spirit’s 1968 track ‘Taurus’. However, a judge ruled in favour of Led Zeppelin in July 2016. A new trial was later ordered by the US appeals court in September 2018.

Now, the 9th US Circuit Court Of Appeals in San Francisco has once again ruled in favour of Led Zeppelin, saying Robert Plant and Jimmy Page did not infringe the copyright of ‘Taurus’.

Skidmore’s complaint claimed ‘Stairway To Heaven’ and ‘Taurus’ and similar chord progressions and he suggested the band may have written the iconic song after touring with Spirit.

Neither Skidmore or Plant and Page have commented on the verdict at the time of writing.

Last year, Page said a biopic of the legendary band had been discussed following the success of Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody. “There are always people trying to make money out of Led Zeppelin,” he said. “In Siberia and LA there’s probably a meeting going on right now.

“I’m too busy with real things to care about things that won’t come off. What would I want to do a film for? Listen to the albums. It’s all on there.”