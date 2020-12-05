Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page has revealed he’s been playing his guitar every day during lockdown.

Speaking to Total Guitar, Page said he’s been using his lockdown to spend more time playing.

“Under the circumstances of having a lockdown and isolating, I picked up the guitar and made a point of playing the guitar every day,” the Led Zeppelin guitarist said.

“Whereas before the lockdown, it had gotten to the point where I was always complaining that I didn’t have enough time to play the guitar because there was all this other stuff that was going on.”

He continued: “It’s surprising how many things there are, even with Led Zeppelin, so I was not finding enough time to play the guitar as much as I would like.

“It was there, but not being played. I thought, that’s not going to be the case. I’m now going to play it. I don’t want to make it sound like I’d locked the guitars away. That wasn’t the case. But there were so many things that kept getting in the way of playing — or playing the way that you need to if you’re exploring the instrument still.”

When asked whether or not people would see him play in public again, Page said: “That was the idea before we locked down. But…there’ll be a time when we’ll be able to play, so the thing to do is to think how you’d do it if you did do it, and have some surprises up your sleeve, you know?

“I did think about it…But I thought, I better do some serious practicing first [laughs], because it’s been a long time since [Led Zeppelin played at] the O2. I hope we’ll meet up one day, when I’m doing this mythical show one day.”

Back in October, Page revealed that Led Zeppelin originally planned a whole tour after reuniting for a one-off show in 2007.

The rock icons – Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones – joined forces with Jason Bonham, the son of late drummer John, for a one-off show at The O2 in London 13 years ago as part of a tribute to the late Atlantic Records President Ahmet Ertegun.

Meanwhile, a trailer for Jimmy Page’s new book The Anthology has been released – you can watch it here.