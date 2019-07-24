Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones to return with new band, Sons Of Chipotle

A legend returns.

Former Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones is set to make his live return with new band, Sons Of Chipotle.

Over the years, the rock icon has also been a member of Them Crooked Vultures and performed with the likes of Seasick Steve and Butthole Surfers.

Now, he’s back in his next guise – with Sons Of Chipotle set to play gigs in Japan in early September. Jones will be playing piano and electronics, with Finnish musician Anssi Karttunen on cello and electronics. They’ll be joined by guest musicians Otomo Yoshihide of Ground Zero) and Jim O’Rourke of Sonic Youth.

“It is incredibly rare to find two of the finest musicians in the world performing in such an intimate setting for what will be a series of remarkable concerts,” wrote Jones on his website. “Both musicians are known to be curious minds, always ready to learn and to discover. When they improvise, borders disappear, they are free to migrate beyond prejudices, across continents.

“In a world where walls are being built and people are told where they cannot go, Sons of Chipotle want music to be a place of openness.”

Sons Of Chipotle will perform at the Pit Inn in Shinjuku on September 3 and 5.

While Led Zeppelin’s infamous copyright case over ‘Stairway To Heaven’ is set to go back to court, fans still live in hope a Them Crooked Vultures reunion. Them Crooked Vultures formed in Los Angeles in 2009, featuring Grohl, Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, and John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin on bass. They released just one album, their 2009 self-titled debut. A second album was shelved in 2011.

“We do talk about it,” said Grohl back in 2017 of the chances of a return. “Every once in a while, you’ll be up at night drinking a bottle of wine by yourself, and you’ll watch some Crooked Vultures live thing on YouTube and go, ‘We were so good!,” and then we’ll text each other saying, ‘Miss you man!’” he continued.