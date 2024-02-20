Lee Hi to perform at Marquee Singapore’s ‘OH-K!’ event

South Korean singer Lee Hi will be holding a “mini-live performance” in Singapore next month, as part of Marquee Singapore’s ‘OH-K!’ event.

The nightclub announced the details for its ‘OH-K!’ event today (February 20), revealing Lee Hi as its special guest performer. The event is being billed as one that “spotlights a diverse and eclectic mix of Korean artists and DJs”.

Lee Hi will be performing at Marquee Singapore on March 16, with tickets on sale now via the nightclub’s official website. General admission is tiered, starting from SG$80 (for women) and SG$90 (for men), up to SG$100 (at the door).

In addition, there is also a Meet & Greet option available, which costs SG$150. It’ll include a group photo opportunity that will be arranged and shared by the club management.

Aside from Lee Hi, the ‘OH-K!’ event on March 16 will also feature an after party that will be spun by Seoul DJ Emkay. Tickets for the after party only will cost SG$20.

The details for Marquee Singapore’s ‘Oh-K!’ event featuring Lee Hi are:

Date: March 16, 2024

Venue: Singapore, Singapore, Marquee Singapore

Ticket Price: From SG$80 to SG$150

Ticket Sale Date: On sale now

Ticketing Merchant: Marquee Singapore

Concert Time: 11pm SGT

In other touring news, K-pop girl group aespa have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘SYNK: Parallel Line’ world tour, featuring concerts in Asia, Australia and more.

Meanwhile, boyband TREASURE are gearing up for their brand-new 2024 ‘Reboot’ Asia tour. It comes just over a year after their 2023 ‘Hello’ tour, and will feature concerts in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and more.