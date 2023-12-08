Lee Hi teases new single ‘Alley’, her first music in two years

South Korean singer Lee Hi has released a teaser for upcoming digital single ‘Alley’, her first new music in two years.

The new teaser clip for ‘Alley’ features a man closing the shutters on a run-down bookstore along a dark alley on a snowy night. As he walks out of frame, the clip fades to black and the song’s title appears.

‘Alley’ will be released on December 12 at 6pm KST.

The upcoming single will be Lee Hi’s first solo release in over two years, after her third studio album ‘4 Only’ arrived in September 2021 with the lead single ‘Red Lipstick’ featuring Yoon Mi-rae. The song was later named one of NME’s best K-pop songs of 2021.

That record was also awarded five-stars in a review by NME’s Angela Patricia Suacillo, who called it “an exploration of music genres and styles that redefine her identity as one of K-pop’s most powerful soul singers.”

Back in July, Lee Hi featured on fellow AOMG artist Yugyeom’s project ‘LOLO’ on the B-side track ‘Say Nothing’.

Lee Hi first entered the public eye on SBS’s K-pop Star in 2011, finishing as the runner-up behind Jamie Park. She later debuted with the single ‘1, 2, 3, 4’ in 2012 under YG Entertainment, going on to release hits like ‘Breathe’ and ‘No One’. Lee Hi left the agency in 2019 and signed with AOMG the following year.

In other K-pop news, former TREASURE member Bang Yedam has opened up about why he left YG Entertainment. The singer explained that he had a “change of heart” after discovering his desire to become a soloist.

“I felt like it would be hard for me to do all the things I wanted as a soloist while being a member of a team, as it should really always be the team first, if you get what I mean,” he said.